General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,744.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.