General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.19. 727,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

