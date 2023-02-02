General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.11.

NYSE:GM traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 17,933,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,870,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 8,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.7% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

