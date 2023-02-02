Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $683,781.46 and approximately $1,569.90 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00409551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,754.72 or 0.28747462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00532457 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.