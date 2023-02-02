Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 393,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 132,345 shares.The stock last traded at $6.33 and had previously closed at $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

About Getty Images

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.