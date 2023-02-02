GFG Capital LLC Acquires 309 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,634,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $177.87. The company had a trading volume of 951,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,864. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

