GFG Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,245 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,450,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,779,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.