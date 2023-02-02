GFG Capital LLC Has $733,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 29,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 86,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 223,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,175,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,551,848. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

