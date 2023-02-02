GFL Environmental’s (GFL) Outperfrom Under Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.06.

GFL stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 841,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

