GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Price Hits $0.11

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 2% against the dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $145.17 million and approximately $21,363.09 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.12312091 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,741.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

