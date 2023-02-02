Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.66

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 8954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.