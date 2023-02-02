Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60 to $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.71. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,755,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,564. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

