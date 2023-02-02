Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $81.02. 646,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,065,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

