Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 575 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 575 ($7.10) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.90) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.34) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.42) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON GLEN traded down GBX 1.67 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 540.83 ($6.68). The company had a trading volume of 29,443,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,712,578. The stock has a market cap of £69.31 billion and a PE ratio of 557.56. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 548.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 506.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.