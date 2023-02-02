Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.20 to $10.50 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

