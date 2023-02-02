Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GT opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

