Grand Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,122 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,340. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

