Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.27

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 145093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 128.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,180,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 1,019,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 174,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 111,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

