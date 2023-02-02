Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.13.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $261.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

