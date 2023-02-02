GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3404 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

GSK has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GSK to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 5,443,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,324. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GSK by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

