Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. 754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $674.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $261.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Guild by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

