Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 5%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $38.78. 3,711,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,345,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

