Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 32,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

HALO stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

