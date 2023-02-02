Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $18.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.09. The stock had a trading volume of 744,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $579.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.66 and its 200 day moving average is $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

