Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $114,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,413. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.