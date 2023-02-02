Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,718. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

