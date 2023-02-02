Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.4 %

DLTR traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.11. 88,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.