HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $293.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $280.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.55.

NYSE HCA opened at $261.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.22.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

