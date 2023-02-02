Head-To-Head Analysis: Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) vs. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF – Get Rating) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 8.32 -$2.06 million $0.05 15.79

Cerro Grande Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cerro Grande Mining and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A -13.43% 92.93% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 11.40% 11.98% 10.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Cerro Grande Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo, Catedral and Pimenton projects. The company was founded by Stephen W. Houghton and John C. Duncan in 1990 and is headquartered in Providencia, Chile.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

