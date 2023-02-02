Head to Head Comparison: Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) & Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Myriad Genetics -11.69% -4.86% -3.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cardio Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Myriad Genetics 1 2 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Cardio Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 742.02%. Myriad Genetics has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.38%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Myriad Genetics $690.60 million 2.34 -$27.20 million ($0.97) -20.56

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats Myriad Genetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients, and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

