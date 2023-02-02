Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

