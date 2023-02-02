Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Heart Test Laboratories ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

