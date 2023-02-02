Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
NYSE HP opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.