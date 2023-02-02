Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

NYSE HP opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

