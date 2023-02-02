Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alcoa by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 190,523 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.5 %

AA opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,165.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

