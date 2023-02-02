Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Arch Resources worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $619,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Arch Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Arch Resources Company Profile

ARCH opened at $151.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.