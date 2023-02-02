Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Flushing Financial worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth $208,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $580.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

