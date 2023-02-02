Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.55 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

