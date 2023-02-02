Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.02 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of WSFS Financial worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.