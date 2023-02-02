Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $370.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $255.00 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

