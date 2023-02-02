Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,706,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after buying an additional 311,609 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,182,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,220,000 after purchasing an additional 121,155 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

