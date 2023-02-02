Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

