Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 84.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

