Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Banner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Banner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

