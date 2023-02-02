Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $155.93 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00018179 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $155.93 million and $371,781.13 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029516 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00219549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.27537292 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $391,861.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

