Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,457,000 after buying an additional 1,005,706 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after buying an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 686,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.97. 454,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

