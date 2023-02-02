Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

AVUS traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.26. 15,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,791. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $79.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02.

