Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,957 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 702,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,575,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $24.63 on Thursday, hitting $402.36. 893,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

