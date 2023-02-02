Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after buying an additional 298,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

BA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a PEG ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average is $167.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.53.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.