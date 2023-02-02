Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.60. 2,900,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

