Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.64.

ITW traded up $12.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.57. The company had a trading volume of 668,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.46. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $251.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

