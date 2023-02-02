Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 580 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWB. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.58. 119,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

